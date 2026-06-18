US Fed Holds Rates, Flags Inflation Risks; What It Means for Foreign Investors in India

The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but struck a more hawkish tone on inflation. This has prompted investors to reassess the outlook for global capital flows and foreign investment into emerging markets such as India.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted unanimously, 12-0, to keep the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.50%-3.75%. While the decision was widely expected, policymakers raised their inflation outlook and signalled the possibility of one rate hike in 2026, a change from earlier expectations of a rate cut.

The latest projections showed U.S. inflation could rise to 3.6% in 2026, significantly higher than the 2.7% forecast in March. At the same time, economic growth is expected to moderate to around 2.2%, down from an earlier projection of 2.4%.

Markets reacted cautiously. The S&P 500 fell about 1.2%, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose around five basis points, and the dollar index climbed back above 100, according to a note by Ionic Wealth by Angel One.

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The meeting was also closely watched because it was among the first major policy decisions under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, who refrained from providing forward guidance and announced five task forces focused on areas including Fed communications, balance sheet management, productivity, labour markets and the inflation framework.

Why The Fed Matters For India

For foreign investors, U.S. interest rates play a key role in determining where capital is deployed.

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Higher rates in the world’s largest economy increase returns on relatively safe U.S. assets, often reducing the appeal of riskier emerging-market investments. “A Fed rate hike directly impacts the global cost of capital,” said Anand K Rathi, Co-Founder of MIRA Money. He added, “For foreign investors, the first comparison is always between the returns they can earn in the US without taking any risk and the returns available in emerging markets such as India. As the Fed raises rates, the risk-free return offered in the United States becomes more appealing, raising the bar for investing elsewhere.”

He added that higher U.S. interest rates generally reduce capital flows into emerging markets, including India, as investors seek stronger risk-adjusted returns.

Stronger Dollar Could Influence Capital Flows

The movement of the U.S. dollar is another critical factor for global investors. A stronger dollar tends to make U.S. investments more attractive while reducing the relative appeal of emerging-market assets.

“When the dollar moves up fast, investors typically decide to switch money into the U.S., where they may take advantage of greater interest rates and currency gains,” Rathi said, adding that, “For nations dependent on foreign investment, a more robust dollar might hamper inflows or possibly trigger outflows.”

Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd, said, “A rise in the interest rate by the US Federal Reserve usually changes the view of foreign investors on emerging economies, such as India, as it makes US assets more attractive compared to those that come with higher risks in emerging countries.”

He added, “The rise in US interest rates tends to make the US currency strong, while at the same time improving its yields. Therefore, many foreign investors shift their asset allocation away from emerging markets towards more stable regions, such as the United States, to take advantage of high yields.”

Investors Watching More Than Just Rates

Market participants said the focus is not only on the Fed’s current decision but also on its broader policy direction.

Investors are closely monitoring inflation forecasts, labour market conditions, liquidity trends and future guidance from policymakers to gauge the trajectory of global liquidity. “Interest rates are only one part of the puzzle,” Rathi said.

He added, “Investors also pay great attention to the Fed’s comments on the future direction of interest rates and the expected rate of easing or tightening. Inflation projections, labor market conditions, and unemployment trends are all important indicators because they provide information regarding the general health of the US economy and the direction of monetary policy.”

Maurya said investors also track the Fed’s balance sheet actions and policy messaging to assess whether global liquidity conditions will remain supportive for risk assets.

India’s Growth Story Offers A Buffer

Despite concerns over global liquidity, analysts believe India remains relatively well-positioned compared with many other emerging markets.

The country continues to benefit from stable macroeconomic conditions, improving corporate earnings, sustained infrastructure spending and policy continuity.

“India is not completely insulated from global liquidity cycles, but it is relatively well-positioned compared to many other emerging markets,” Rathi said.

He noted that while some foreign investors have recently found opportunities in markets such as the United States, South Korea and Taiwan, India’s domestic fundamentals remain supportive. “Corporate earnings have improved, infrastructure spending continues to support growth and policy stability remains intact. These factors provide an important buffer against external shocks,” he said.

According to Maurya, India’s long-term growth trajectory continues to attract investors despite periodic disruptions caused by changes in U.S. monetary policy.

“Even though Fed-induced fluctuations in liquidity could lead to corrections in markets as well as capital outflows from the foreign portfolio, the underlying structure of India as far as growth is concerned usually works towards drawing capital in despite the effects of changes in US monetary policy,” he said.

‘Non-Event’ For Emerging Markets For Now

Ankita Pathak, Head of Global Investments at Ionic Asset, said the Fed’s latest decision is unlikely to have a significant immediate impact on emerging markets. “There are a few things we note: the reason the Fed has not been able to attain 2% inflation has been evolving from first tariffs to now energy. However, if there are no future one-offs, inflation may ease,” she said.

Pathak added that policy cycles generally evolve gradually rather than through isolated actions. “Rate cuts or hikes are seldom a single shock but rather move in a cycle," she said, adding, " The Fed will most likely avoid a single hike if the cycle turns congenial towards inflation organically.”

She said equity markets are likely to focus on earnings while bond and currency markets await greater clarity on inflation trends. She added, “Non-event for EMs right now, but a tightening Fed would likely force EM central banks to also follow.”