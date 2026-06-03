Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) are paring down their exposure to Indian equities at an unprecedented pace. In the first five months of 2026, foreign portfolio capital flight has already eclipsed the entire outflow recorded during the previous calendar year.

Data from depositories reveals that total net outflows by foreign investors reached just under ₹2.3 lakh crore between January and May 2026. This starkly contrasts with 2025, when international funds pulled out a total of ₹1.7 lakh crore.

The structural velocity of this year's exit has caught market observers by surprise. Across the first five months of 2026, FII secondary market selling ran consistently high, showing aggressive institutional offloading from the opening months of the year. Aside from a brief net-buying pause in February, foreign capital has moved consistently out of the domestic market. March saw a massive single-month withdrawal of nearly ₹1.2 lakh crore, followed by a ₹60,847 crore exit in April and another ₹33,000 crore pulling back in May.

Global Triggers

This persistent selling does not stem from a collapse inside India's corporate environment. Instead, global macroeconomic pressures and shifting investment trends are redirecting international capital. A fresh flare-up in West Asia geopolitical tensions has pushed Brent crude oil higher, reviving fears of domestic inflation and currency depreciation. With the Indian rupee hovering near historical lows, foreign funds face compounding currency conversion risks when counting returns in dollar terms.

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Sticky U.S. inflation has also forced the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Attractive, low-risk U.S. Treasury yields are drawing global asset managers away from volatile emerging markets. Furthermore, international investment mandates are actively relocating funds out of relatively expensive Indian equities to increase exposure to hardware AI supply chains in Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

Brokerages

Bernstein downgraded its outlook on Indian equities to Neutral, capping its year-end Nifty 50 target at 28,100. The brokerage warned that India trades at an expensive forward price-to-earnings multiple above 20 times, leaving zero margin for corporate earnings misses.

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Jefferies also red-flagged a severe liquidity mismatch. It cautioned that an unprecedented flood of new IPOs and institutional share issuances is rapidly outstripping market liquidity, making it mathematically unsustainable for local inflows to hold the market floor. This double blow has prompted international fund managers to aggressively trim their India exposure in search of better value elsewhere.

Domestic Institutional Investors

Despite the relentless foreign offloading, India's benchmark indices have avoided a structural breakdown. This resilience is entirely due to the massive counter-buying firepower of Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs).