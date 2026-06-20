FIIs Turn Net Buyers: Is the Massive Selling Spree in Indian Equities Finally Cooling Down?

After a difficult first half of 2026, which saw over ₹2.74 lakh crore exit Indian equity markets, a notable shift occurred on June 19, 2026. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the cash segment, purchasing shares worth ₹4,859.07 crore.

While it is to be seen if this marks an actual trend reversal or not, the inflow contrasts with the heavy liquidation observed throughout May and early June.

The persistent selling throughout 2026 has been primarily driven by global "risk-off" sentiment. Research from PL Capital indicates that the exit of foreign capital was largely a reaction to global macroeconomic shifts, where elevated U.S. inflation and attractive Treasury yields redirected international capital toward safer, developed-market assets.

This trend was supported by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which pressured the Indian rupee and increased import costs. Thus, negatively impacting sectors like financials, oil & gas, and auto.

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DII Support

Throughout the period of intense foreign outflows, Indian markets maintained stability due to consistent support from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs). In May alone, DIIs recorded net inflows exceeding ₹82,600 crore, effectively providing a buffer that prevented a structural market breakdown.

Analysts at Angel One have observed that while FIIs withdrew ₹40,486 crore in the first half of June alone, the market’s capacity to absorb this pressure has shifted investors' perception of foreign influence. The consistency of domestic buying has created a floor for valuations, making the market less susceptible to panic-driven sell-offs than in previous years.

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For investors, the critical question remains whether the June 19 purchase signifies the end of the recent selling trend. While the return of buying interest is a positive sign, a single day of net buying requires confirmation through sustained activity.