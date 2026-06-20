Despite a series of government reforms aimed at easing foreign investment, including tax rationalization and improved clarity on debt instruments, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have yet to return to Indian equities at scale. Analysts note that while the intent of these policies is recognized, investors remain on the sidelines, waiting for a clearer signal before they feel comfortable betting big again.

"India continues to remain one of the most compelling structural equity stories globally," says Saurabh Patwa, Head of Equity & Portfolio Manager, Quest Investment Managers. "The government has already addressed several important areas around tax simplification, debt instrument clarity and policy continuity, which adds to the comfort of long-term investors."

Still, the influx of foreign capital has not matched this optimism.

For many, the issue is less about specific domestic policies and more about global "risk-off" sentiment and attractive yields in developed markets, particularly in the United States.

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Anand K. Rathi, Co-Founder of MIRA Money, rejects the "too little, too late" narrative. "Tax simplification and greater clarity are positive developments," Rathi says, adding, "However, capital does not flow simply because taxes are reduced. Investors put their money to work based on predicted returns versus risks taken."

Rathi notes that while currency depreciation is natural, investors crave policy consistency. “Foreign investors want to know where they stand in terms of the policy framework. Predictability is what improves investor confidence and brings back foreign capital.”

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Valuation Concerns and the ‘China-Plus-One’ Story

The "China-plus-one" thesis is often cited as a growth engine, but translating this into listed market inflows remains difficult. Deepank Bhandari, Co-founder of S45, tells the difference between strategic and portfolio capital.

"India is a strong long-term alternative to China, but that thesis plays out over years, not weeks," Bhandari says, adding that, “Strategic capital may believe in the structural story, but public-market FIIs have to answer near-term questions on valuations, earnings upgrades, and relative returns.”

Bhandari thinks that the rise of domestic retail money, the market stabilizer, has changed the landscape. “The rise of DIIs has made the market more resilient, but it also changes how FIIs think. Because domestic flows absorb selling pressure, valuations do not correct as easily. That makes FIIs more cautious about high entry prices.”

Earnings Delivery

The consensus among experts is that the era of relying solely on sentiment or policy announcements is waning. The real trigger for a surge in FII participation is grounded in corporate performance.

"The biggest trigger would be a meaningful improvement in corporate earnings growth," argues Rathi. "If quarterly results show robust growth despite global uncertainties, crude oil prices, and geopolitical challenges, market confidence will see a huge jump."

For now, the waiting game continues. Bhandari concludes, "India does not need to prove the long-term story again; that is broadly accepted. It needs to show that corporate earnings, currency stability, and policy predictability justify fresh allocation at scale."