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  • Fresh Middle East Tensions Shake Markets: Oil Prices Jump One-Week High As Iran-US War Escalates Amid Stalled Peace Talks

Fresh Middle East Tensions Shake Markets: Oil Prices Jump One-Week High As Iran-US War Escalates Amid Stalled Peace Talks

Both global benchmarks climbed over 1 per cent to hit one-week highs. Brent crude futures rose to $97.05 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $94.77. The price jump follows a fresh flare-up in the Middle East, where Iran fired ballistic missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain. The US military retaliated with strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island.

Thomson Reuters
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Fresh Middle East Tensions Shake Markets: Oil Prices Jump One-Week High As Iran-US War Escalates Amid Stalled Peace Talks
Fresh Middle East Tensions Shake Markets: Oil Prices Jump One-Week High As Iran-US War Escalates Amid Stalled Peace Talks | Image: Reuters

Oil prices climbed more than 1% in early trade on Wednesday as hostilities in the Middle East erupted anew with ​Iran firing missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain, while diplomatic talks ‌between Iran and the United States showed little progress.

Brent futures rose $1.05, or 1.09%, at $97.05 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.01, or 1.08%, to ​settle at $94.77.

Both benchmarks settled at a one-week high in the ​previous session.

Iran launched ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors Kuwait and ⁠Bahrain but failed to hit targets, the U.S. military said, adding ​that U.S. forces conducted strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in response ​to attempted attacks.

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The market awaited news on the Iran war, with Tehran reviewing a proposed agreement with the U.S. to halt the conflict.

Iran has not communicated with Washington ​for a few days, Iranian media reported on Tuesday, though Trump said ​negotiations had been going on continuously.

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ANZ bank senior commodity strategist Daniel Hynes said any ‌efforts ⁠to reopen the Strait of Hormuz face challenges as Iran has mined large portions of the vital waterway.

"There has been a slight tick up in vessels attempting the journey, but total transits remain significantly below ​pre-conflict levels," Hynes ​said.

More than ⁠three months after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran, the conflict is stuck in a stalemate, with ​a shaky ceasefire in.

On the supply side, U.S. ​crude oil ⁠inventories fell for a seventh straight week last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute data released on Tuesday.

Crude stocks fell by ⁠6.8 ​million barrels in the week ended May ​29, the sources said.

U.S. government data on stockpiles is due at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) ​on Wednesday.

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Published By:
 Moumita Mukherjee
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