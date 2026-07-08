Gold Eases As Fresh US-Iran Tensions Lift Oil Prices, Rate-Hike Bets

New Delhi: Gold eased on Wednesday to its lowest level in nearly a week, as U.S. strikes on Iran boosted oil prices and the dollar, raising concerns that ​inflation could keep interest rates higher for longer and weigh on non-yielding ‌bullion.

Fundamentals

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,100.32 per ounce by 0107 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since July 2 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures for August delivery shed 1.1% to $4,112.50.

The ​U.S. military unleashed a new wave of strikes against Iran on Tuesday and revoked ​a licence allowing the country to sell oil after three tankers were ⁠hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, putting pressure on an already fragile ​ceasefire.

U.S. oil prices jumped nearly 3% in early trade, extending the previous session's ​gains, while the U.S. dollar clung to its highest levels of the week against most of its peers.

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Markets have increased their bets for a September Federal Reserve rate hike to over 67% ​chance, up from about 57% on Tuesday, the CME FedWatch tool showed. FEDWATCH/

Investors also ​awaited minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's June 16-17 meeting, due later on Wednesday, for fresh ‌clues ⁠on the interest rate path under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.

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While gold is seen as an inflation hedge, high interest rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding asset.

U.S. consumers grew more concerned about near-term inflation pressures in June, a New York Fed ​report showed on Tuesday.

China's ​central bank reported ⁠its biggest monthly increase in gold reserves in more than two-and-a-half years in June, official data showed on Tuesday, although bullion prices ​tumbled.

Beijing and Hong Kong authorities unveiled a range of ​measures to ⁠bolster currency, bond and gold trading in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong launched a central clearing system for gold on Tuesday and revived dollar gold futures trading. It is also looking at ⁠introducing yuan-denominated ​gold futures as it seeks to become a ​regional reserve hub for the precious metal.