Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Yellow Metal, 999 Silver Rates On April 27

Gold, Silver Prices Today: The yellow metal traded lower on the MCX toady in the midst of profit booking as investors pinned their hopes on US-Iran peace talks, while crude oil prices surged over 1%.

Meanwhile, the slight fall in the US dollar aided gold, as a lower dollar makes greenback-backed gold less expensive for buyers in other currencies.

MCX gold June contracts were 0.13% higher at Rs1,52,786 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May contracts stood flat at Rs 2,44,550 per kg earlier today.

On other hand, the dollar index declined by 0.10% during the session, even as Brent Crude prices jumped over 1% to trade above $106 per barrel.

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In the last session, the gold June futures contract ended at Rs 1,52,699 per 10 grams, rising about 0.60%, and the silver May futures contract closed at Rs 2,44,636 per kilogram, gaining over 1%.

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Gold, Silver Prices Today

Key Reasons Behind The Volatility In Gold, Silver Prices

The US-Iran war, which has caused shockwaves over the last two months and despite a ceasefire agreement continues to determine the impact on oil, price, inflation concerns, and how global markets react.

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World leaders have also expressed shock and support after White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting. The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, said that the attack on democratic institutions must be strongly condemned.