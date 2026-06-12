The government has implemented a 90-day restriction preventing bulk users, including industrial, commercial, and institutional consumers, from procuring petrol and diesel through retail fuel stations. This policy shift is designed to prioritize the needs of individual vehicle owners. By redirecting bulk demand toward direct, authorized supply channels, authorities aim to prevent supply bottlenecks and protect retail pump inventory.

Retail fuel stations often face immense pressure when industrial or commercial bulk buyers shift their procurement to retail channels, where prices are currently significantly lower than bulk rates due to government price modulation. This temporary measure seeks to ensure that standard consumer demand is met without interruption. Public sector oil marketing companies and authorized retailers have been instructed to monitor compliance to ensure fuel remains available for the general public.

Supply Management

The decision to curb bulk purchases at the retail level is part of a broader effort to optimize energy distribution amid global geopolitical tensions. Large-scale logistics fleets, industrial projects, and institutional buyers are expected to utilize established bulk supply agreements rather than relying on retail infrastructure.

For the average motorist, this move is intended to eliminate localized shortages and reduce waiting times at stations. The government continues to manage fuel stocks proactively, ensuring that the transition to these restricted sales channels does not disrupt the wider logistics or transport sectors.