High-Stakes Tata Trusts Board Meet Today: Here is What is Expected

The trustees of Tata Trusts are slated to meet on Monday, June 8, with reviewing presentations of loss-making Tata Group entities such as Tata Digital, and Air India high on the agenda.

This meeting comes ahead of the high-stakes Tata Sons board meeting which will take place on June 12, where items on the agenda reportedly includes decision on Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's third term.

Tata Trusts, which hold the controlling stake of 66% in Tata Sons, plays a key role in governance across the $180 billion group.

The trustees are reportedly expected to examine the investment rationale, operations of group's fresh ventures that have led to massive capital outflow in the recent period.

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Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata is likely to share his observations after detailed discussions at the Tata Sons board meeting held on May 26, where executives from Air India, Tata Digital presented the future course of action before directors.

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The May 26 board meeting was conducted largely without disagreement, as per media reports.

Air India, which was acquired from the government in 2022, is expected to require substantial investment in the years ahead towards fleet expansion, network growth and operational turnaround, as per the reports.

Tata Digital, which houses the group's digital commerce interests including Tata Neu, remains in investment mode amid competition from established players in consumer internet and e-commerce.