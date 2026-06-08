Why This Anil Ambani Stock Hit 5% Upper Circuit Amid Stock Market Crash

Reliance Infra Stock: The shares of Reliance Infra surged as much as 5% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 85.84 per share on Monday, June 8, after the Anil Ambani led company filed formal representation to SEBI, NSE and BSE, seeking a review of the surveillance framework connected to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The stock also came into focus after it confirmed the lien in the company’s bank accounts for Rs 77.86 crore, noting it will file an appeal challenging the order.

The Reliance Group firm wants a review of the Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework and the linked trading restrictions on its shares, citing their impact on its more than 7 lakh public shareholders. It emphasised the need to ensure that market mechanisms continue to facilitate fair price discovery.

Meanwhile, the power generation and infra company noted also informed the bourses about its AI-incorporation moves within its business framework.

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"We wish to inform that Reliance Infrastructure Limited (“the Company”), as a step to participate in the rapidly evolving field of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and allied new-age technologies, has through its subsidiaries, undertaken certain enabling steps to incorporate AI and related technology-driven activities within its business framework," the Mumbai-headquartered company said in an exchange filing.

On Friday's trading session, 16.67 lakh Reliance Infra shares changed hands, amounting to Rs 13.62 crore. RInfra said its shares are actively and widely traded in the market, reflecting sustained investor participation and liquidity.

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"The company has highlighted that the continuation of such anomalous and artificial trading restrictions is counterproductive to the interests of 7 lakh retail and small public shareholders, and undermines the efficient functioning of the market," it said.

"Reliance Infrastructure has highlighted that the current framework, which permits trading only once a week within a narrow ±5% price band, results in price movements that are largely mechanical and predictable. The Company believes that such restrictions may not adequately reflect prevailing business fundamentals, operational performance or long-term value creation potential," RInfra said.

RIfra said it has has further submitted that the impact of these restrictions falls disproportionately on its public shareholders.