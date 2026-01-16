How Tiger Global’s India Exit Structure Led to a ₹14,000 Crore Tax Claim?

India’s tax dispute with US-based investment firm Tiger Global centres on a complex offshore investment structure | Image: Pexels

The Tiger Global tax case revolves around capital gains earned from exits in Indian startups, routed through offshore investment entities. Indian tax authorities allege that although the transactions were structured outside India, the economic substance of the gains arose from Indian assets, making them taxable in India.

Tiger Global has maintained that its investment and exit structures were legitimate, treaty-compliant and commercially driven.

How Did Tiger Global Invest In India?

Tiger Global invested in Indian startups through foreign-based funds and holding entities, a common structure used by global venture capital firms.

These entities:

Held stakes in Indian companies

Were located in jurisdictions with favourable tax treaties

Acted as the formal shareholders on record

At the time investments were made, such structures were widely used across the venture capital ecosystem.

How Were The Exits Structured?

According to tax authorities, instead of selling shares of Indian companies directly, Tiger Global executed exits by:

Selling shares of offshore holding entities

Transferring ownership between non-Indian entities

Booking capital gains outside India

This is known as an indirect transfer, where Indian assets change hands without a direct transaction in India.

Why Did Tax Authorities Challenge The Structure?

The tax department’s challenge rests on three main arguments:

Economic substance: Authorities argue that the real value being transferred was linked to Indian businesses, even if the legal transaction occurred offshore. Limited commercial activity offshore: They claim that intermediate entities had minimal independent operations and existed primarily to route investments. Avoidance of capital gains tax: Had the exits been treated as direct transfers of Indian shares, authorities say capital gains tax would have accrued in India.

How Was The ₹14,000 Crore Figure Arrived At?

The estimated tax demand includes:

Capital gains from multiple Indian startup exits

Applicable Indian tax rates

Interest and penalty components under tax law

The cumulative assessment across transactions reportedly resulted in the ₹14,000 crore figure.

Tiger Global’s Position

Tiger Global has consistently argued that:

Its investment structures were legal and transparent

Transactions complied with applicable tax treaties

Tax residency and substance requirements were met

Indian tax law at the time permitted such structuring

The firm has contested the assessments through legal channels.

What The Law Says: GAAR and Indirect Transfers

Under India’s tax framework:

Legitimate tax planning is permitted

GAAR can be invoked only if arrangements lack commercial substance

The burden of proof lies on tax authorities

Each transaction must be examined on facts

Courts have repeatedly cautioned against recharacterising transactions solely because they result in tax savings.

Why the Tiger Global Case Matters?

This case is being closely watched because it:

Affects foreign investor confidence

Tests India’s approach to retrospective and anti-avoidance taxation

Has implications for VC and PE fund structures

May influence how future exits from Indian startups are structured

It also feeds into broader discussions around tax certainty, treaty negotiations and India’s stance in global trade and investment talks.

What Happens Next?

The outcome will depend on judicial findings on:

Substance versus form

Validity of treaty benefits

Applicability of GAAR

Timing of transactions relative to law changes

