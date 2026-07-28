HUL Q1 FY27 Results: Turnover Jumps 10% to ₹17,184 Crore in Highest Growth Surge in 13 Quarters
FMCG powerhouse Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) posted its Q1 FY27 financial performance on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, delivering its highest quarterly sales expansion in 13 quarters. Total turnover rose 10% year-on-year to ₹17,184 crore, backed by a balanced 5% underlying volume growth (UVG) and pricing adjustments.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reported a 10% increase in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, marking its strongest sales performance in more than three years as volume recovery and price gains bolstered top-line growth.
According to stock exchange disclosures, the Indian subsidiary of Unilever PLC posted a total turnover of ₹17,184 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), up from ₹15,552 crore in the year-ago quarter. The growth was driven equally by underlying sales growth (USG) of 10% and underlying volume growth (UVG) of 5%.
Operating profit, measured as EBITDA, grew 8% year-on-year to ₹3,947 crore, while the operating margin held firm within management's target band at 23.0%—down 40 basis points sequentially amid ongoing commodity price swings.
Consolidated net profit after tax stood at ₹2,680 crore, dipping 2% from ₹2,741 crore in Q1 FY26 due to a one-off tax credit in the base year. Excluding exceptional items, profit after tax grew 9% year-on-year to ₹2,731 crore.
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Home Care and Beauty Verticals Lead
Performance across key product divisions highlighted broad-based consumer demand across urban and regional markets:
- Home Care: Revenue climbed to ₹6,554 crore with an impressive 14% underlying sales growth—the sector's fastest pace in three years—led by double-digit volume expansion in Fabric Wash and Household Care.
- Beauty & Wellbeing: Recorded a 12% sales jump to ₹4,083 crore, powered by strong demand for Premium Hair Care, Skin Care, and recently integrated direct-to-consumer brand Minimalist.
- Personal Care: Revenue stood at ₹2,624 crore, registering 4% sales growth as persistent palm oil inflation necessitated pricing adjustments in the skin cleansing segment.
- Foods & Refreshment: Delivered 7% growth to reach ₹3,480 crore, buoyed by double-digit traction in Coffee and Lifestyle Nutrition, where health drink brand Boost crossed the ₹1,000 crore annual turnover milestone.
Management Retains Focus on Volume-Led Recovery
In a statement following the board meeting, HUL Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Priya Nair noted that the domestic economy demonstrated steady demand resilience despite international geopolitical disruptions.
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"Against this backdrop, HUL delivered turnover of ₹17,184 crore and 10% USG, driven equally by volume and price," Nair stated. "This marks our highest growth in thirteen quarters. The performance reflects the strength of our brands, increasing competitiveness of our portfolio, and disciplined execution of our strategic priorities."