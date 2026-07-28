HUL Q1 FY27 Results: Turnover Jumps 10% to ₹17,184 Crore in Highest Growth Surge in 13 Quarters

Consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reported a 10% increase in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, marking its strongest sales performance in more than three years as volume recovery and price gains bolstered top-line growth.

According to stock exchange disclosures, the Indian subsidiary of Unilever PLC posted a total turnover of ₹17,184 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), up from ₹15,552 crore in the year-ago quarter. The growth was driven equally by underlying sales growth (USG) of 10% and underlying volume growth (UVG) of 5%.

Operating profit, measured as EBITDA, grew 8% year-on-year to ₹3,947 crore, while the operating margin held firm within management's target band at 23.0%—down 40 basis points sequentially amid ongoing commodity price swings.

Consolidated net profit after tax stood at ₹2,680 crore, dipping 2% from ₹2,741 crore in Q1 FY26 due to a one-off tax credit in the base year. Excluding exceptional items, profit after tax grew 9% year-on-year to ₹2,731 crore.

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Home Care and Beauty Verticals Lead

Performance across key product divisions highlighted broad-based consumer demand across urban and regional markets:

Home Care: Revenue climbed to ₹6,554 crore with an impressive 14% underlying sales growth—the sector's fastest pace in three years—led by double-digit volume expansion in Fabric Wash and Household Care.

Beauty & Wellbeing: Recorded a 12% sales jump to ₹4,083 crore, powered by strong demand for Premium Hair Care, Skin Care, and recently integrated direct-to-consumer brand Minimalist.

Personal Care: Revenue stood at ₹2,624 crore, registering 4% sales growth as persistent palm oil inflation necessitated pricing adjustments in the skin cleansing segment.

Foods & Refreshment: Delivered 7% growth to reach ₹3,480 crore, buoyed by double-digit traction in Coffee and Lifestyle Nutrition, where health drink brand Boost crossed the ₹1,000 crore annual turnover milestone.

Management Retains Focus on Volume-Led Recovery

In a statement following the board meeting, HUL Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Priya Nair noted that the domestic economy demonstrated steady demand resilience despite international geopolitical disruptions.

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