'Immediate Containment Measures Implemented': Bank of Baroda Issues Clarity on Alleged 1TB Data Leak

Bank of Baroda suffered a massive breach when cybercriminal group TripleX allegedly leaked 1TB of its sensitive customer data onto the dark web in India on July 24.

According to a formal statement released by the bank, the breach was carried out by compromising an employee's email account, which granted the attackers unauthorized access to specific internal files. Rather than extorting the bank for a financial payout, TripleX posted the massive repository for free public download. On a threat monitoring platform, the hackers stated they published the data to punish the institution for allegedly weak passwords and security errors.

The exposed repository reportedly spans savings account records, loan applications, and photographs of Aadhar cards. The leak was brought to light on social media platform X by consumer rights awareness researcher Srikanth. The user shared screenshots of the threat actor's live directory index. Highlighting alleged institutional carelessness, he also posted a generic branch audit document discovered in the leaked files.

Furthermore, the tracking portal ransomware.live documented the group's claims that the dump includes hundreds of thousands of signed customer account forms. In its official response, Bank of Baroda assured stakeholders that its core banking systems were never accessed and remain entirely secure while a full forensic probe continues.

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This incident is part of an ongoing offensive by the same ransomware operator. Previously, on June 13 this year, TripleX publicly claimed responsibility for a data breach at Bank Negara Indonesia, leaking customer contracts and passports online.