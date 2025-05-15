India's Diabetes Crisis Deepens as Soft Drink Consumption Soars, Says Nithin Kamath

India is facing a rapidly growing public health crisis, and according to Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, it’s one that’s being worsened by lifestyle changes—most notably, the increasing consumption of soft drinks.



In a recent post on LinkedIn, Kamath highlighted a troubling insight from a recent earnings call of a leading beverage company: Indians are consuming more sugary drinks than ever before. Even local companies have reported similar trends. He warned that this surge in soft drink consumption could be catastrophic, especially considering India is now at the epicenter of the global diabetes epidemic.



Linking back to an article he wrote in November 2024, titled “Diabetes: A Ticking Time Bomb for India,” Kamath painted a stark picture of the health challenge the country is up against. India currently has the largest number of people with diabetes in the world, with over 21 crore (210 million) citizens affected. What’s more alarming is the speed at which diabetes is spreading among young Indians, particularly in urban areas. According to a recent study he cited, a 20-year-old woman living in an Indian city today has a 64.6% chance of developing diabetes during her lifetime. For men, the lifetime risk is 55.5%.



The crisis is compounded by a lack of awareness and diagnosis. Kamath said that 27.5% of Indians with diabetes are unaware of it, and few of those diagnosed get proper treatment.



The financial implications are just as grim. Less than 20% of Indians possess health insurance, which forces the majority to cover their own treatment costs. The situation can be devastating for low-income and rural households, many of whom struggle to afford even basic healthcare.



Kamath stressed that there is no quick fix or magic bullet to solve this crisis. Instead, what’s needed is a multi-faceted strategy involving public education, better insurance coverage, early detection programs, and—perhaps most importantly—a shift in daily habits. “Even small lifestyle changes can go a long way,” Kamath wrote. “Walking or cycling for an extra five minutes a day can significantly reduce the risk of diabetes.” He also mentioned that Zerodha has been supporting startups focused on helping Indians lead healthier lives, but he emphasized that this is a systemic issue requiring collective effort from individuals, healthcare providers, policymakers, and businesses.



As India continues to modernize rapidly, the rise in lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes is a warning sign that cannot be ignored. With more Indians turning to sugar-rich, processed foods and beverages, the need for immediate action is more urgent than ever.