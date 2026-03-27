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Updated 27 March 2026 at 10:42 IST

India's HDFC Bank Chair Resigned After Power Struggle With CEO, FT Reports

The recent resignation of HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty reportedly followed a high-level power struggle with CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.

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HDFC Bank I Atanu Chakraborty
HDFC Bank I Atanu Chakraborty | Image: X

The resignation of HDFC Bank's former chairman Atanu Chakraborty last week stemmed from a power struggle with chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing sources.

Chakraborty had opposed extending Jagdishan's tenure, but a majority of the board favoured it, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Sumana Nandy)

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Published By : Shourya Jha

Published On: 27 March 2026 at 10:42 IST