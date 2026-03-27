Updated 27 March 2026 at 10:42 IST
India's HDFC Bank Chair Resigned After Power Struggle With CEO, FT Reports
The recent resignation of HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty reportedly followed a high-level power struggle with CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
HDFC Bank I Atanu Chakraborty | Image: X
The resignation of HDFC Bank's former chairman Atanu Chakraborty last week stemmed from a power struggle with chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing sources.
Chakraborty had opposed extending Jagdishan's tenure, but a majority of the board favoured it, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Sumana Nandy)
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Published By : Shourya Jha
Published On: 27 March 2026 at 10:42 IST