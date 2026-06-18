India's LPG Backlog Drops To 2 Days After US-Iran Peace Deal

India's cooking gas backlog has plummeted to 2.1 days after the US-Iran peace agreement triggered de-escalation in the West Asia Conflict, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

Addressing a press briefing, JS at MoPNG, Sujata Sharma said, “The supply of petrol, diesel, natural gas, and LPG in the country remains stable. Refineries are operating at optimum capacity, and crude oil inventories are being adequately maintained. LPG backlog has come down to 2.1 days.”

Further, she noted, "Natural gas, crude, petrol, diesel and LPG supply is stable. Our refineries are working at optimum capacity. Retail outlets and distributorships are operating normally....In last 3 days, 1.47 crore deliveries have been made against 1.36 crore bookings."

Meanwhile, the Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Aparna Sharma, said, "The stock of fertilisers in the country is more than 51% for the Kharif season 2026."

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The domestic production and imports of fertilisers after the crisis period have been 76.78%, she said, while adding that 97 lakh metric tons of various fertilisers have been added to ensure national availability for farmers.

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