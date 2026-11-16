Indian Airlines Add 3.1% More Premium Seats Despite Capacity Cuts; IndiGo Leads Expansion

New Delhi: India's aviation sector is witnessing a growing shift towards premium air travel, with airlines increasing their business-class and premium seating capacity despite an overall slowdown in capacity expansion. Indian carriers added 3.1 per cent more premium seats in the Winter Schedule 2026, taking the total to approximately 16.5 lakh, compared with 15.86 lakh in the previous winter schedule, according to data from aviation analytics firm OAG.

IndiGo recorded the sharpest expansion among Indian carriers, increasing its premium seating capacity by 32.4 per cent year-on-year to 5.63 lakh seats from 4.25 lakh. The airline added 1.38 lakh premium seats, with domestic operations accounting for the bulk of the increase. Its domestic premium capacity rose 37.3 per cent to 4.97 lakh seats, while international premium capacity increased 4.5 per cent to 65,712 seats.

"IndiGo has completed two years of offering its custom-made business product, IndiGoStretch, in the market. Backed by encouraging demand, the offering has expanded over the past two years with the airline offering more than 4,000 IndiGoStretch seats across 12 domestic and 24 international routes," a press release issued by IndiGo stated.

Initially introduced on the Delhi-Mumbai route on November 14, 2024, IndiGoStretch now connects major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, besides select international destinations such as Bangkok, Dubai, Singapore, Bali, Hanoi, Phuket, Hong Kong and Mauritius. From December 1, the airline will also introduce the product on its Mumbai-Malé services.

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Air India Sees Premium Seat Capacity Decline By 2.6%

Despite IndiGo's rapid expansion, Air India continues to be the country's largest operator of premium seats. However, its capacity declined 2.6 per cent year-on-year to 8.46 lakh seats in the Winter Schedule 2026, compared with 8.69 lakh in the previous year. Air India Express also recorded an 18.3 per cent reduction in overall premium capacity, bringing its total to 1.99 lakh seats.

The wider industry trend reflects airlines increasingly targeting corporate travellers, professionals, small and medium enterprises, and leisure passengers willing to pay more for additional comfort and services. Premium cabins are also seen as an avenue for improving revenue yields without proportionately increasing aircraft capacity.

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