Kulgam Encounter: LeT's Lateef Bhat, Suspected CRPF Attack Mastermind, Among 2 Terrorists Killed

Kulgam: Two terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Lateef Bhat, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday.

The encounter broke out after security forces launched a search operation in the district late Sunday night following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. A joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the suspected terrorists.

Confirming the encounter, Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X, "Encounter with terrorists started in Kulgam. Whole area cordoned off. J&K Police and Security Forces on job. Details to follow."

The operation comes days after a terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint in the Akhran area of Kulgam, in which three CRPF personnel were injured. Bhat was suspected to be the mastermind behind the attack, following which security agencies launched an extensive manhunt to track him down.

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According to reports, the injured CRPF personnel had identified Bhat as one of the suspected attackers after photographs were shown to them. Investigators were also probing the involvement of foreign terrorists in the attack.

Who Was Terrorist Lateef Bhat?

Mohammad Lateef Bhat, a resident of Khrewan Chadder in Kulgam, was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was among the most wanted terrorists operating in South Kashmir.

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A reward of Rs 15 lakh had been announced for information leading to his whereabouts. Security agencies suspected his involvement in several terror incidents in South Kashmir, including the killing of a police personnel in Anantnag and the killing of migrant labourers in Kulgam earlier this year.

Bhat had also managed to escape an encounter in Shopian in July 2026, in which another terrorist, Zakir Ganie, was killed.

Kulgam CRPF Checkpoint Attack

The latest encounter follows the November 11 attack on a CRPF checkpoint in the Akhran area near Mir Bazar in Kulgam.

According to officials, suspected terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel deployed at the checkpoint before fleeing from the spot. Three personnel sustained injuries in the firing, including one who was critically injured.

The injured personnel were initially taken to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for treatment, while the critically injured personnel was shifted to the Army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

Following the attack, security forces launched multiple search operations across Kulgam to trace those involved. The investigation pointed towards Bhat's alleged involvement, prompting an intensified manhunt.