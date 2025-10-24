Indian-Origin Man Earns $50,000 By Moonlighting In US; Arrested

US authorities have arrested Mehul A. Goswami, a 39-year-old Indian-origin resident of Latham, New York, on charges of “grand larceny.”

The arrest follows an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, which alleges that Goswami illicitly held a second job in Malta while employed full-time by the New York State Office of Information Technology Services, resulting in the theft of over $50,000 in state funds.

Goswami, a resident of Colonie, was working remotely for the New York State Office of Information Technology Services when he reportedly took on a second full-time role as a contractor for GlobalFoundries, a semiconductor company based in Malta.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Goswami’s actions allowed him to collect payment for hours he claimed to work for the state while simultaneously fulfilling duties for his second employer.

The investigation, conducted in collaboration with the New York State Inspector General’s Office, uncovered what authorities describe as a significant misuse of public resources.

In a statement, Inspector General Lucy Lang condemned Goswami’s actions, saying, “Public employees are entrusted with the responsibility to serve with integrity and Goswami's alleged conduct represents a serious breach of that trust. Working a second, full-time job while claiming to be working for the State is an abuse of public resources, including taxpayer dollars.”

Legal Proceedings Underway

Following his arrest last week, Goswami was arraigned and released on his own recognisance. The case is now pending further legal proceedings. Under New York state law, the charge filed in the matter is not considered a qualifying offense for the purpose of setting bail.