Air India has unveiled plans to introduce direct flights from New Delhi to Zurich, commencing operations from June 16. With this launch, Zurich will become the airline's seventh European destination to be connected by non-stop services.

The service, operating four times a week, will utilise Boeing 787 aircraft featuring a two-class configuration—Economy and Business. Flights are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, as confirmed in a statement released on Friday.

"With over 250 Swiss companies operating in India, hundreds of Indian companies in Switzerland, and a growing Indian diaspora of nearly 18,000, these flights will cater to a strong demand for business and leisure travel in both directions," remarked Air India CEO and MD, Campbell Wilson.

Presently, Air India operates 60 weekly flights to and from six mainland European cities, namely Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan, Paris, and Vienna.

The new service by Air India aims to provide travellers in Switzerland, as well as those in southern Germany and western Austria, with a convenient non-stop option to travel to Delhi and onward to destinations across the airline's expanding route network. This network particularly spans the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Australia, as outlined in the release.

Previously, Air India had services connecting Switzerland. Since its acquisition by the Tata Group from the government in 2022, the airline has been working to enhance its connectivity and services, with the introduction of the Delhi-Zurich route being a testament to its commitment to expanding its network.

(With PTI inputs)

