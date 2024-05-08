Advertisement

Air India Express flights: Air India Express has faced a major disruption in its flight operations, with numerous cancellations attributed to a shortage of cabin crew members reportedly calling in sick as a form of protest against alleged mismanagement within the airline, sources revealed.

The discontent among a segment of the cabin crew, particularly exacerbated following the initiation of the merger process involving AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India, has led to a wave of sick reports since Monday evening. As a consequence of the insufficient availability of cabin crew, "scores of flights" have been grounded at various airports, including Kochi, Calicut, and Bangalore.

Last month, the Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU), representing approximately 300 cabin crew members, predominantly seniors, voiced concerns over the alleged mismanagement and unequal treatment of staff within the airline. According to the union, such operational challenges have adversely affected the morale of the employees.

Explaining the reason behind this disruption, Air India Express spokesperson said, “A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result.”

Apologising to the flyers for the inconvenience due to unexpected disruption Air India Express said, “This situation does not reflect the standard of service we strive to provide. Guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date. Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected, before heading to the airport."

Passengers have taken to social media platforms to express their grievances regarding the abrupt flight cancellations.

The development at Air India Express follows closely on the heels of pilot shortages experienced by Tata Group's full-service carrier, Vistara, which necessitated a temporary reduction in capacity by 10 per cent, equating to 25-30 flights daily.

Tata Group's ongoing efforts to streamline its aviation ventures include the merger of Air India Express and AIX Connect, along with the integration of Vistara into Air India's operations.

(With PTI inputs)