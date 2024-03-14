×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Centre transfers Air India building to Maharashtra govt for Rs 1,601 crore

As part of this transaction, the Maharashtra government has agreed to waive dues amounting to Rs 298.42 crore, which would have been payable by AIAHL.

Reported by: Business Desk
Air India building
Air India building | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Air India building sale: The central government has finalised the transfer of the iconic Air India building in Mumbai to the government of Maharashtra for a total consideration of Rs 1,601 crore. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has granted approval for the transfer of the Air India building, Mumbai, owned by AI Assets Holding Company Ltd (AIAHL), to the Government of Maharashtra.

As part of this transaction, the Maharashtra government has agreed to waive dues amounting to Rs 298.42 crore, which would have been payable by AIAHL to the Government of Maharashtra.

Advertisement

The decision comes after the Maharashtra government, in November last year, approved the proposal to acquire the sea-facing Air India Building in Nariman Point to accommodate government offices. As per the terms of the deal, the state will pay Rs 1,601 crore to Air India Assets Holding Ltd, established by the central government to manage and divest various Air India-owned properties.

The acquisition provides the Maharashtra government access to a sprawling 46,470 square meters of space within the 23-storey tower, renowned as one of Mumbai's architectural landmarks. Officials estimate that the government stands to save approximately Rs 200 crore annually in rent by relocating offices currently housed in private properties to the Air India Building.

Advertisement

Formerly occupied by Tata Consultancy Services and other private firms alongside the airline itself, the tower presently accommodates tax department offices under the Ministry of Finance, among other government-run establishments. Existing occupants will be required to vacate the premises to facilitate the transition.

(With ANI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elephant slowly makes his way to a hospital bed to visit his suffering human caretaker

Elephant Visits Caretaker

a few seconds ago
Arjun Singh joins BJP

BREAKING: Disgruntled TMC

a few seconds ago
Yuvraj Singh comments on MI removing Rohit Sharma as captain

Yuvraj not happy with MI

a minute ago
OpenAI

OpenAI new partnerships

2 minutes ago
Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

EC meet over Commissioner

3 minutes ago
Mike Tyson

Tyson trains to fight

6 minutes ago
Real estate

Foreign funds in realty

7 minutes ago
MBA Student dies by suicide in college hostel room

MBA student suicide

7 minutes ago
Pakistan

Michael Kasprowicz in 'p

7 minutes ago
Changing weather

Health Tips

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shootout

Bengaluru Shootout

10 minutes ago
One Nation, One Election: 10 BIG Takeaways

One Nation, One Election

11 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sunil Gavaskar on Jaiswal

13 minutes ago
18 OTT platforms blocked

18 OTT Platforms Blocked

13 minutes ago
Iranian woman confronts cleric for recording her without hijab

Iranian woman vs cleric

16 minutes ago
Amit Shah on CAA

Home Minister Amit Shah

17 minutes ago
Snowfall in Gulmarg

Gulmarg Received Snowfall

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News5 hours ago

  2. ED Raids Multiple Locations In Sandeshkhali Linked to Sheikh Shahjahan

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Ghazipur: 1 Killed, 6 Injured as Car Rams into Shops, Video Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Indore

    India News11 hours ago

  5. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo