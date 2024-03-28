×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Coal supplies to thermal power plants reach record high of 610.8 MT: Coal India

Compared to the same period last fiscal year, which recorded 581.5 MTs, the increase in coal supplies amounted to 29.3 MTs, marking a remarkable 5% surge

Reported by: Business Desk
Coal India's capital spending rises
Coal India | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Coal India supplies: Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved a significant milestone as its coal supplies to thermal power plants across the country soared to a record-breaking 610.8 million tonnes (MT) on Wednesday, surpassing the annual target set for the fiscal year 2024. This remarkable achievement was realised four days earlier than the anticipated closure for the fiscal year.

Compared to the same period last fiscal year, which recorded 581.5 MTs, the increase in coal supplies amounted to 29.3 MTs, marking a remarkable 5 per cent surge. Currently, CIL's daily average supplies to coal-fired plants stand at 1.76 MTs, driven by the escalating demand from the power sector.

Advertisement

This feat marks the second consecutive year that CIL has exceeded its coal supply target to the power sector. In FY 2023, the off-take to power plants stood at 586.6 MTs, surpassing the programmed commitment of 565 MTs.

The surge in coal supplies from CIL has significantly bolstered coal stock at domestic coal-based power plants, which currently stands at 47.1 MTs as of March 26, well ahead of the onset of summer. This figure represents an increase of 13.7 MTs compared to the same period last year, where coal stock at power plants stood at 33.4 MTs.

Advertisement

Shares of Coal India rose 1.65 per cent to reach an intraday high of Rs 436.55 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

a minute ago
Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala Sheds 70 Kg in Two Years

Dhruv's Fitness Journey

2 minutes ago
Indian-origin couple in US found dead along with their daughter in a mansion worth Rs 41 crore.

CISF Jawan Shoots Himself

2 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya faces flak over his captaincy

Hardik Pandya slammed

3 minutes ago
Coal India's capital spending rises

Coal India

6 minutes ago
Steve Smith, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya

Steve Smith on MI

6 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Found on Metro Station Pillar in Delhi, Probe Launched

Pro-Khalistan Graffiti

7 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma takes over field setting vs SRH

Rohit takes duties

9 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Airport Look

10 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Casual Attire

11 minutes ago
K Padmarajan, hailing from Mettur in Tamil Nadu, has persistently engaged in electoral battles, despite facing defeat a remarkable 238 times.

Persistent Politician

13 minutes ago
Patna Shukla

OTT Releases This Week

16 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

18 minutes ago
Stress relieving exercises

Stress-Relieving Exercise

23 minutes ago
Pat Cummins during post-match presentation after SRH vs MI match

Pat Cummins on SRH

26 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

27 minutes ago
Amar Singh Chamkila

Chamkila Trailer Out

28 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Girl Dies into Pool Pipe

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 16 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo