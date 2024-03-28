Advertisement

Coal India supplies: Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved a significant milestone as its coal supplies to thermal power plants across the country soared to a record-breaking 610.8 million tonnes (MT) on Wednesday, surpassing the annual target set for the fiscal year 2024. This remarkable achievement was realised four days earlier than the anticipated closure for the fiscal year.

Compared to the same period last fiscal year, which recorded 581.5 MTs, the increase in coal supplies amounted to 29.3 MTs, marking a remarkable 5 per cent surge. Currently, CIL's daily average supplies to coal-fired plants stand at 1.76 MTs, driven by the escalating demand from the power sector.

This feat marks the second consecutive year that CIL has exceeded its coal supply target to the power sector. In FY 2023, the off-take to power plants stood at 586.6 MTs, surpassing the programmed commitment of 565 MTs.

The surge in coal supplies from CIL has significantly bolstered coal stock at domestic coal-based power plants, which currently stands at 47.1 MTs as of March 26, well ahead of the onset of summer. This figure represents an increase of 13.7 MTs compared to the same period last year, where coal stock at power plants stood at 33.4 MTs.

Shares of Coal India rose 1.65 per cent to reach an intraday high of Rs 436.55 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday.