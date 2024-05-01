Advertisement

LPG price cuts: Government oil marketing companies, on Wednesday, implemented a price reduction for commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 19, effective immediately. Following the adjustment, the retail sales price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,745.50.

Following the recent adjustment in commercial LPG cylinder prices, the cost of a 19 kg cylinder in the national capital now stands at Rs 1,745.50, a reduction from the previous Rs 1,764.50 recorded last month. Similarly, in Mumbai, prices saw a decrease of Rs 19, bringing the cost of a 19 kg cylinder down to Rs 1,698.50 from the previous Rs 1,717.50.

In Chennai, the revised price for a commercial 19 kg cylinder is Rs 1,911, while in Kolkata, prices were reduced by Rs 20, resulting in a current price of Rs 1,859 for the same cylinder.

The decline in LPG cylinder prices coincides with the ongoing decrease in global oil prices, which serve as the benchmark for domestic fuel prices.

The price cuts are also announced on the same day when the Federal Reserve policy meeting is going to conclude with close to no chances of rate cuts, according to economists globally.

This reduction marks the third consecutive day of decline, reflecting the impact of rising crude inventories in the US and growing optimism surrounding a potential ceasefire agreement in the Middle East.