Advertisement

Naresh Goyal PMLA case update: A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai has denied interim bail to Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, who is currently embroiled in a money laundering case. However, the court has permitted him to undergo cancer treatment at a hospital of his choice for a period of two months.

Naresh Goyal, aged 74, had sought interim bail on medical grounds to receive treatment for cancer. Despite his plea, Special Judge M G Deshpande refused to grant immediate relief, stating that while Goyal's illness holds a strong hope of recovery, it does not meet the criteria for immediate interim bail under the PMLA.

Advertisement

The court allowed Goyal to avail treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital or any other preferred hospital at his expense.

Goyal's legal battle began when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 1, 2023, on charges related to an alleged money laundering scheme involving Rs 538 crore. The arrest stemmed from an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) based on a complaint by Canara Bank.

Advertisement

Goyal's plea for interim bail was supported by medical reports diagnosing him with neuroendocrine tumours. His legal team argued that his financial condition was dire, making it challenging to afford escort charges, thereby advocating for interim bail instead of hospitalisation with an escort.

The Enforcement Directorate opposed interim bail, citing Goyal's alleged involvement in money laundering, particularly with public funds. They suggested transferring his medical care to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital but stood firm against granting him an interim bail.

Advertisement

“Currently, neither private doctors nor the Medical Board has asserted that this sickness is life-threatening. Moreover, the health condition of accused No.1 (Goyal) has not exhibited any alarming symptoms. There is a likelihood of positive recovery and complete eradication of the Neuro Endocrine Tumor with prompt and proper treatment for accused No.1. In this situation, I am of the opinion that the alleged sickness of accused No.1, which holds a strong hope of recovery, does not meet the qualifications under the First Proviso to Sec.45 (1) of the PML Act to warrant immediate interim bail", said Special Judge MG Deshpande, as reported by Live Law.