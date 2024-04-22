Remarkably, this figure surpasses the domestic air traffic recorded on the same day in 2023 | Image:PTI/File

Domestic air traffic in India achieved a remarkable milestone, reaching a new single-day high of 4,71,751 passengers on Sunday, official data showed.

The surge in air travel represents a increase of over 14 per cent compared to the average pre-Covid passenger count of 3,98,579. The data from the civil aviation ministry for April 21 also indicated a substantial rise in the number of flights, totalling 6,128.

Remarkably, this figure surpasses the domestic air traffic recorded on the same day in 2023, which stood at 4,28,389 passengers and 5,899 flights.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the ministry hailed the unprecedented growth in India's domestic aviation sector. It attributed this surge to a combination of factors, including robust policies, economic development, and the expansion of low-cost carriers.

The post highlighted the ongoing transformation in India's aviation landscape, noting that more people now have access to air travel than ever before. With such positive momentum, the sector is poised to sustain its upward trajectory in the foreseeable future.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported earlier that domestic airlines carried 391.46 lakh passengers during the January-March 2024 period, marking a 4.38 per cent annual growth and a monthly increase of 3.68 per cent. The data reflects the resilience and growth potential of India's aviation industry amid evolving challenges.

(With PTI inputs)

