Advertisement

Tesla India entry: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has postponed his highly anticipated visit to India, originally scheduled for April 22, 2024. The visit, which aimed to solidify Tesla's entry into the South Asian market, included a planned meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Elon Musk has confirmed the development on social media platform X. “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year,” Musk said.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)





This news comes just ten days after Musk confirmed his plan to visit India by posting on X, "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!"

Advertisement

According to an earlier report by Reuters, Musk's visit would likely involve announcing a significant investment in the range of $2 billion to $3 billion, primarily focused on establishing a manufacturing facility in India. This development aligns with the Indian government's recent policy changes, which aim to incentivise local production by lowering import tariffs on electric vehicles.

(With Reuters inputs.)