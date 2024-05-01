Advertisement

Windfall tax cut: The government announced a reduction in the windfall tax imposed on crude petroleum, as outlined in a gazette notification issued on Tuesday. The special additional excise duty on crude petroleum has been decreased from Rs 9,600 per tonne to Rs 8,400 per tonne. These revised tax rates will come into effect on May 1.

The taxes on diesel, petrol, and aviation turbine fuel will remain unchanged at nil. Tax rates are subject to bi-weekly reviews, which are determined based on the average oil prices recorded over the previous two weeks.

What is windfall tax?

A windfall tax is a type of tax imposed by governments on unusually high profits earned by specific industries or companies. It is typically applied to sectors that experience a sudden and substantial increase in profits due to external factors such as changes in commodity prices or regulatory shifts.

The aim of a windfall tax is often to capture some of the extraordinary profits generated during these periods and redistribute them for broader societal benefits or to mitigate economic imbalances. In the context of the petroleum industry, windfall taxes may be levied when oil prices surge significantly, resulting in unexpectedly high profits for oil companies.

India introduced windfall profit taxes on July 1 last year, aligning with the global trend of levying taxes on the supernormal profits earned by energy companies.

Will windfall tax reduction lead to lower oil prices?

A reduction in windfall tax could potentially have an indirect impact on oil prices in certain scenarios. For instance, if energy companies pass on the savings from reduced taxes to consumers through lower prices at the pump, it could contribute to downward pressure on oil prices.

Additionally, if companies decide to invest more in production or exploration due to reduced tax burdens, it might lead to increased oil supply, which could also influence prices.