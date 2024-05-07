Government gives nod to export of 14,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Mauritius

Advertisement

Basmati rice export: The government has granted permission for the export of 14,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Mauritius. This export authorisation, facilitated through the National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), was announced by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification.

While exports of non-basmati white rice have been restricted since July 20, 2023, to boost domestic supply, exceptions are made for specific countries upon governmental approval to fulfil their food security requirements.

The DGFT's announcement specified the allowance of 14,000 metric tons (MT) of non-basmati white rice exported to Mauritius via NCEL.

Previously, India had permitted the export of this commodity to several African nations, including Tanzania, Djibouti, and Guinea-Bissau. Additionally, export permissions for non-basmati white rice were extended to countries such as Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D'Ivoire, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles.

NCEL, a multi-state cooperative society, counts among its promoters prominent cooperative societies in India, including the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), commonly known as AMUL, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO), and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).

(With PTI inputs)