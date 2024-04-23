Advertisement

The government has been granted a special dividend of Rs 3,443 crore from Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), a public sector enterprise operating under the Ministry of Telecom.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), confirmed the receipt of the special dividend via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Established in 1978, TCIL functions as an engineering and consultancy organization, consistently generating profits since its inception, as outlined on its website.

For the ongoing fiscal year, the government has set a target to procure Rs 48,000 crore in dividends from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

(With PTI inputs)

