Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 13th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Govt orders online platforms to remove Bournvita from health drinks category

FSSAI recently instructed e-commerce platforms to refrain from labelling dairy-based or malt-based beverages as 'health drinks.'

Reported by: Business Desk
Bournvita
Bournvita | Image:Bournvita India
Too sweet to be healthy: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued a directive to e-commerce companies, instructing them to reclassify drinks and beverages, including Bournvita, from the category of 'health drinks' on their platforms.

In a notification dated April 10, the ministry cited findings from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which concluded that there is no defined 'health drink' under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act of 2006. Additionally, the investigation highlighted concerns over elevated sugar levels in Bournvita, surpassing acceptable limits.

The advisory follows an earlier call by the NCPCR to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to take action against companies failing to meet safety standards and misrepresenting power supplements as 'health drinks'. The absence of a clear definition for 'health drink' in food laws highlights the regulatory violation associated with such categorisations.

Furthermore, the FSSAI recently instructed e-commerce platforms to refrain from labelling dairy-based or malt-based beverages as 'health drinks', reinforcing the need for accurate product categorisation.

The controversy surrounding Bournvita's health implications gained traction after a YouTuber raised concerns in a video, citing excessive sugar content, cocoa solids, and potentially harmful additives that could pose health risks, including cancer, particularly for children.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

