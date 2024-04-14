Advertisement

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), a Vedanta group company, has inked a partnership agreement with Bhopal-based VEXL Environ Projects to establish a pilot project aimed at converting waste materials into usable resources.

This collaboration resonates with Hindustan Zinc's strategic focus on waste management, stressing the principles of reducing, recycling, reusing, and reclaiming.

In an official statement, Hindustan Zinc announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a pilot plant that pioneers sustainable solutions through waste utilization and wealth creation.

The initiative reflects the company's dedication to fostering a circular economy, wherein waste is transformed into valuable resources, aligning with global sustainability objectives.

The pilot project will primarily target the utilization of waste products such as jarosite and jarofix, which are byproducts of zinc extraction, for productive applications at the pilot plant.

Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, expressed enthusiasm about the innovative partnership, emphasizing its potential to unlock the inherent value within waste streams and contribute to building a greener future.

By leveraging innovative solutions and collaborative efforts, Hindustan Zinc aims to drive meaningful impact in waste management while advancing its sustainability agenda.

(With PTI inputs)

