×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Honasa Consumer enters into colour cosmetics with ‘Staze’

The company is seeking to capture untapped potential of the fast-growing colour cosmetics industry in the Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) space.

Reported by: Business Desk
Mamaearth
Mamaearth | Image:Mamaearth
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Listed beauty brand Honasa Consumer Ltd, parent of new-age brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co has forayed into the colour cosmetics space with a new brand 'Staze'. 

The digital-first brand aimed at millennials, which offers skincare, haircare and mother and child care solutions among others, has also expanded its omni-channel presence through Mamaearth's offline stores.

Founded in 2016 by Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, the company acquired BBlunt in 2022 which was started by celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabhani. 

Other brands in its portfolio include Ayuga, Dr. Sheth's and Aqualogica as part of its house of brands.

With the advent into colour cosmetics, the company is seeking to capture untapped potential of the fast growing colour cosmetics industry in the BPC space, it said a statement.

Honasa Consumer Chairman and CEO Varun Alagh said, "With the colour cosmetics segment boasting a remarkable CAGR of 12 per cent and a substantial size of Rs 15,000 crore, it became evident that there was a gap in the market. 

“These factors paved the way for Staze, which represents a strategic move for Honasa's unique house of brand strategy to enter the colour cosmetics market.”

The hair colour brands available to Indian consumers include Garnier and Streax, apart from new-age semi-permanent options like Paradyes.

India's hair care market is witnessing a surge in demand for natural and Ayurvedic products, driven by a growing preference for organic and chemical-free solutions. In 2024, the Hair Care market in India is projected to generate a revenue of $3.06 billion, as per data research platform Statista.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Dies

a few seconds ago
An Attempt To Undermine Judiciary? | The Debate

#SupremeCourtControversy

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Govinda Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Lok Sabha Election 2024

4 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Death

Mukhtar Ansari

11 minutes ago
Chamkila

Bollywood Musicals

13 minutes ago
Aishwarya, Rishi and Akshaye

Akshaye On Rishi Kapoor

14 minutes ago
Lorry Crushes Car-Cleaner To Death In Telangana

22-Year-Old Dead

18 minutes ago
Major League Cricket

MLC

19 minutes ago
Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol On Fame

20 minutes ago
delhi cm arvind kejriwal

US Openly Backs AAP

22 minutes ago
MEA Responds To China’s Comment On Sikh Separatist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun

MEA Responds

24 minutes ago
Riyan Parag

RR beat DC by 12 runs

26 minutes ago
David Warner

DC vs RR: Standouts

27 minutes ago
Mamaearth

Honasa Consumer enters

34 minutes ago
Dhara Gujjar

Dhara stands tall

36 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya On Relationships

39 minutes ago
The ICJ has ordered Israel to ensure the smooth flow of aid to the people of Gaza.

ICJ Gaza Aid Order

41 minutes ago
UFC Exclusive Erin Blanchfield

UFC Exclusive

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FEMA Case: ED Raids House of Relative of Arvind Kejriwal's Wife

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 3 Classmates Stab Class 10 Student for Not Showing Answers During Exam

    India News13 hours ago

  3. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World15 hours ago

  5. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo