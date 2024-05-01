Advertisement

Hyundai Motor India revealed 9.5 per cent year-on-year increase in wholesales for April, with total units reaching 63,701 compared to 58,201 units in the same period last year. The automaker's performance was buoyed by robust domestic and export figures.

Domestic wholesales saw a modest uptick of 1 per cent, reaching 50,201 units in April, compared to 49,701 units in the corresponding month of the previous year. Concurrently, exports surged by an impressive 59 per cent, with 13,500 units shipped in April 2024 compared to 8,500 units in April 2023.

Advertisement

Hyundai Motor India's Chief Operating Officer, Tarun Garg, attributed the company's success to a string of 50,000-plus domestic sales months achieved consecutively this year. SUVs such as Creta, Venue, and Exter emerged as significant growth drivers, contributing 67 per cent to the automaker's domestic sales.

The strong performance in both domestic and export markets reflects Hyundai's resilience and ability to adapt to evolving consumer preferences.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

