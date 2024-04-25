Advertisement

IndiGo fleet expansion: IndiGo, a leading airline by market share, announced on Thursday its inaugural order for widebody aircraft, securing 30 A350-900 jets from Airbus. The move indicates the airline’s efforts to align with the rapid expansion of the aviation sector, particularly in the wake of heightened demand for air travel following the pandemic.

Despite challenges faced by plane manufacturers in meeting production targets, IndiGo is strategically positioning itself to meet the burgeoning demand in the world's fastest-growing aviation market.

With a 60 per cent share in India's domestic aviation market, IndiGo aims to double its capacity by the close of the decade while extending its reach, particularly in international markets. Pieter Elbers, the airline's chief executive, expressed confidence that this new fleet will propel IndiGo towards an important position among global aviation players.

While Airbus no longer discloses prices publicly, estimates suggest that this deal, based on catalogue rates from 2018, surpasses $9 billion. However, industry insiders assert that actual transaction values typically fall well below official prices, thanks to customary discounts for bulk orders.

IndiGo's recent foray into destinations across Africa, West Asia, and Southeast Asia, coupled with its expanding footprint in Europe through codeshare partnerships with seven carriers including Turkish Airlines and KLM, highlights its strategic growth trajectory. Anticipated deliveries of the A350s are slated to commence in 2027, featuring Rolls Royce's Trent XWB engines.

Additionally, IndiGo has secured purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 family aircraft, as outlined in its statement. This ambitious move signals IndiGo's commitment to further expansion and underscores its confidence in the future trajectory of global aviation.

(With Reuters inputs)