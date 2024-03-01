Advertisement

IndiGo new routes: Interglobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, India's largest air carrier by market share, has announced plans to enhance its domestic flight network with the addition of six new routes, set to launch in the upcoming summer schedule.

Starting March 31, 2024, IndiGo will commence direct flights between several key cities, including Ahmedabad-Rajkot, Ahmedabad-Aurangabad, Bhopal-Lucknow, and Indore-Varanasi. Furthermore, passengers can look forward to direct flights between Kolkata-Srinagar and Kolkata-Jammu from April 10, 2024, and April 21, 2024, respectively.

Advertisement

Image: IndiGo

The airline is also introducing a new connecting flight between Kolkata and Jammu via Srinagar, beginning April 10, 2024. These additions aim to improve connectivity between major hubs, facilitating seamless travel for both business and leisure passengers.

The surge in domestic air travel demand aligns with projections indicating substantial growth in passenger traffic. According to CAPA's report, India's air passenger traffic is expected to reach 860 million by 2030, underscoring the importance of expanding flight routes to meet this burgeoning demand.

Advertisement

IndiGo's move not only caters to the growing travel needs of passengers but also contributes to economic development by fostering trade, commerce, and job opportunities across different cities.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, expressed his enthusiasm for the new routes, stating, “We are delighted to announce the addition of these new routes to our summer schedule, responding to the increasing demand for travel. As the vacation season approaches, we aim to provide passengers with more options to explore diverse destinations within India. These routes will not only enhance travel experiences but also foster economic cooperation between states.”

Advertisement

The shares of IndiGo closed 0.66 per cent higher at Rs 3,146.50 apiece on the NSE on Friday, February 29.