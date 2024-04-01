Advertisement

Offerings for Global Capacity: Global technology services company Innova Solutions has introduced an India-specific service for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) which is aimed at offering customised solutions to these GCCs.



Intended to strengthen Innova’s positioning in the Indian market and capitalise on the rising influx of GCCs, Innova said their Orion offering is prepared to offer catered services to GCCs and approach their diverse needs at various stages of the value chain, which include maturity, tenure, and operating models.



A Nasscom report on GCCs projects that over half of the world’s top 2,000 companies are anticipated to have their capacity centres in India by 2030, and the total is projected to reach more than 2,400 centres.



"Innova Solutions aims to double its revenues in the next 3-5 years. With the launch of Innova Orion, the company is expecting 30-40 per cent of APAC growth to come from this offering," Pradeep Yadlapati, President, APAC Strategic Business Unit, and India Country Head, Innova Solutions, said.



GCCs have become second headquarters for multinational businesses, with them replicating almost all functions of business, including finance, information technology, human resources and core business functions which will remain the key factors for supporting growth in this sector.

The offshore units of multinational corporations perform a wide range of strategic functions, leveraging special talent, cost advantages and operational efficiencies in several locations globally.

With India’s GCC market size valued at $46 billion according to a Nasscom-Zinnov report, the sector is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.4 per cent.



