KEC International on Monday announced that it has successfully secured new orders valued at Rs 1,036 crore in both the domestic and international markets.

According to a regulatory filing by the company, KEC International's transmission & distribution (T&D) division has secured orders for the establishment of overhead transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

In addition, the railways business division has secured an order for additional work in the conventional segment within India. Meanwhile, the cables business division has secured orders for the supply of various types of cables in both domestic and overseas markets.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, expressed his satisfaction with these order wins, highlighting their significance in bolstering the company's order book in the international T&D market and further solidifying its presence in the Middle East. He also emphasized that these order inflows at the beginning of the financial year reflect the company's confidence in achieving its targeted order intake for the year.

KEC International is recognized as a global infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major, with a diverse presence across various verticals including power transmission and distribution, railways, civil engineering, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

(With PTI inputs)

