Kia expansion plans: Kia India has announced its plan to bolster its sales and service network, aiming to reach approximately 700 touchpoints across 300 cities by the end of the year.

Currently, the automaker boasts 522 touchpoints spread across 236 cities, catering to customers of models like Seltos and Sonet. The company is strategically focusing on strengthening its presence in Tier-1 and Tier-2 markets, which are expected to contribute 40 per cent to its overall network strength.

Furthermore, Kia India is keen on expanding its reach to Tier-4 and upcountry markets, aligning with its commitment to providing accessibility to customers across diverse regions.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Kia India's National Head of Sales & Marketing, stressed on the brand's dedication to enhancing customer accessibility. He stated, "We have expanded our touchpoints network from 285 to 522 since starting our operations in India. As part of Kia's 2.0 strategy, we are aiming to close the year with over 700 touchpoints, thereby making Kia more accessible to our esteemed customers."

In addition to expanding its touchpoints, Kia India is committed to sustainability initiatives. The company plans to introduce the green workshop concept and encourages all its dealer partners to transition to eco-friendly workshops.

Moreover, Kia India aims to bolster its certified pre-owned network, targeting 100 outlets by the end of 2024. Currently, the company operates 59 certified pre-owned outlets across the country.

(With PTI inputs)

