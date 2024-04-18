Advertisement

Max Healthcare expansion plans: Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, a healthcare provider in India, has announced investment plans of approximately rs 2,500 crore to develop healthcare infrastructure in Lucknow. Alongside the investment, the company revealed the renaming of Sahara Hospital to Max Super Speciality Hospital.

Max Healthcare recently concluded the acquisition of Sahara Hospital, comprising 550 beds, situated at Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. The acquisition, valued at Rs 940 crore, has provided Max Healthcare with a strategic foothold in the region.

The investment initiative includes setting up a new 500-bed hospital on a 5.6-acre land parcel at Shaheed Path and expanding the capacity of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Lucknow. The infusion of funds will facilitate the incorporation of cutting-edge medical technologies, such as Robotics, Radiation Therapy in Oncology, and various transplant programs including liver, kidney, bone marrow, heart, and lung transplants.

A major portion of the investment, approximately Rs 150-200 crore, will be allocated to upgrading the medical infrastructure of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Lucknow. The enhancement will include the establishment of the Max Institute of Cancer Care and advanced Robotic Surgical systems.

Commenting on the acquisition and investment plans, Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about the company's foray into Lucknow. “Through our investments, we shall be providing employment opportunities for over 10,000 people in the state. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and remain committed to providing cutting-edge healthcare services to our patients."