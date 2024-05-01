Advertisement

The 127-year-old Godrej family has announced a major realignment wherein the shareholding in the conglomerate will operate as two entities, Godrej Enterprises, and Godrej Industries. The locks-to-aerospace-to-real estate consortium has come to this decision after extensive deliberations, aiming to preserve harmony while effectively aligning ownership to maximise strategic direction, focus, and agility, accelerating long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Beginning of the split

In 2021, it was reported that the $4.1 billion Godrej Group is headed for a split between the brothers Adi Godrej and Nadir Godrej. According to the agreement filed on the stock exchanges on April 30, 2024, Adi Godrej and Nadir Godrej will oversee Godrej Industries Group (GIG), which includes Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet and Astec Lifesciences.

Jamshyd Godrej, along with his niece Nyrika Holkar and their families, will now oversee the Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG), encompassing Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates spanning various industries.

Nyrika Holkar: Guardian of tradition and innovation

Nyrika began her career as a solicitor at AZB & Partners, a legal firm. She advised companies on investing in India and specialised in mergers and acquistions at the firm. In 2017, she was appointed to the Board of Directors, Godrej & Boyce.

The grand niece of the founders, Nyrika represents the fourth generation of the Godrej family. Currently serving as the Executive Director at Godrej & Boyce, Nyrika Holkar has played a major role in championing the company's digital transformation, sustainability, and customer-centric approach.

In a recent dialogue, Nyrika shared insights into G&B's evolution and future trajectory, highlighting the company's adaptive prowess across sectors.

Pirojsha Godrej: Architect of tomorrow's real estate

Pirojsha Adi Godrej, the Executive Vice Chairperson of Godrej Industries Group (GIG), inherits a rich legacy of innovation and stewardship. A graduate of the Wharton School of Business and Columbia University, Pirojsha brings a global perspective to his role, steering Godrej Properties towards growth and sustainability.

Under his leadership, Godrej Properties has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing real estate developers, spearheading sustainable development initiatives and pioneering green building practices. His vision for the future is anchored in sustainable growth, customer-centricity, and technological innovation.

Pirojsha is set to take over as the chairman of Godrej Industries Group in August 2026.

Godrej Family timeline: A legacy of innovation and impact

The Godrej saga began in 1897 when Ardeshir and Pirojsha Godrej established a lock manufacturing company, marking the inception of an enduring legacy. Over the decades, the conglomerate diversified into multiple sectors, from consumer products to aerospace, leaving an indelible mark on India's economic landscape.

In 1951, Godrej & Boyce played a pivotal role in India's democratic journey by producing 17 lakh ballot boxes for the country's first elections. Subsequent years saw the company's expansion into furniture, appliances, and agricultural innovations.

With Nyrika Holkar and Pirojsha Godrej leading the charge, the conglomerate is expected to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape while staying true to its core values.