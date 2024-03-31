×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Panasonic and IOCL partners to produce cylindrical lithium-ion batteries

Both companies are conducting a feasibility study to explore the application of battery technology in facilitating India's transition to clean energy.

Reported by: Business Desk
Panasonic
Panasonic | Image:Panasonic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Panasonic-IOCL JV: Panasonic Group and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), India's largest oil company, have announced plans to establish a joint venture for the production of cylindrical lithium-ion batteries.

According to a statement released on Sunday, Panasonic Energy Co Ltd, a subsidiary of the Japan-based multinational electronics company, has signed a binding term sheet and commenced discussions with IOCL to outline the framework for this joint venture.

Advertisement

The collaboration is a response to the expected increase in demand for batteries in the Indian market, particularly for two- and three-wheel vehicles, as well as energy storage systems. Cylindrical lithium-ion batteries, commonly used in consumer electronics, power tools, and electric vehicles, will be the focus of the venture.

Both companies are conducting a feasibility study to explore the application of battery technology in facilitating India's transition to clean energy. They aim to finalise the details of their collaboration by the summer of this year.

Advertisement

IOCL, a state-owned company, has set a target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2046, aligning with the Indian government's broader goal of achieving net-zero for the country by 2070. The partnership with Panasonic Energy is intended to address environmental challenges such as reducing CO2 emissions and enhancing India's self-reliance in the energy sector.

The joint venture is expected to contribute to the growth of India's battery industry by advancing cell technology and stimulating domestic demand for raw materials. Panasonic Energy, with its expertise in battery development and manufacturing, aims to support India's energy transition while promoting sustainability.

Advertisement

Established in April 2022, Panasonic Energy specialises in battery technology-based products and solutions globally. The company provides a wide range of solutions, including automotive lithium-ion batteries, storage battery systems, and dry batteries, catering to various industries such as mobility, social infrastructure, medical, and consumer products.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Amit Shah

Katchatheevu issue

a few seconds ago
Major train accident averted near Telangana's Alair railway station

Train Accident Averted

4 minutes ago
Fire

Mumbai salon fire

6 minutes ago
Japanese government officials arriving for the inspection of a factory belonging to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.

Japan Health Supplements

6 minutes ago
GT vs SRH

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Live

12 minutes ago
Hill Stations

Hill Stations Of MP

14 minutes ago
Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor On Maidaan

16 minutes ago
Nitin Gadkari infrastructure projects Jammu & Kashmir

Cement Volumes

16 minutes ago
GST evasion cases

CBIC issues guidelines

20 minutes ago
Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma

Pat's glorious moment

21 minutes ago
pm modi

election campaign

21 minutes ago
The Imperial Hotel, Delhi

Hospitality sector

22 minutes ago
Fire in Srinagar

Mumbai: Fire at SpiceKlub

25 minutes ago
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

25 minutes ago
Hotels

Strong uptick in hospital

25 minutes ago
Retail

Retail Sector in India

30 minutes ago
Pope Francis, on Sunday, presided over the traditional Easter Mass in St Peter's Square.

Pope During Easter Mass

35 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News LIVE

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Apple extends discounts to employees on select Apple Watch bands

    Tech 5 hours ago

  2. Woman In Lahore Thrown Out Of Window By Her Husband, Video Goes Viral

    World7 hours ago

  3. Pooran makes bold statement on Mayank Yadav after LSG vs PBKS

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Four Arrested For Attack On Interfaith Couple In Hyderabad

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Unseen pictures from LSG vs PBKS match as Lucknow emerge victorious

    Galleries16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo