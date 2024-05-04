Advertisement

The Indian paper industry is calling upon the government to allocate degraded land on long-term leases to paper mills for pulpwood plantation, aiming to alleviate raw material shortages and stimulate rural employment, according to the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA).

Highlighting the abundance of degraded land throughout the country, the industry asserts that even a small fraction of this land, if leased to paper mills for pulpwood plantation, could significantly impact industry growth and contribute to environmental sustainability.

A statement issued by the IPMA on Saturday underscores the critical shortage of wood, the primary raw material for paper mills, as a major concern for the industry in India. While efforts in agroforestry persist, the IPMA stresses the urgent need to accelerate pulpwood plantation to meet domestic industry demands.

IPMA President Pawan Agarwal stressed the potential benefits of allocating degraded land to the paper industry, citing its capacity to not only supply wood to paper mills but also to various wood-based industries while generating substantial rural employment opportunities.

Failure to promote domestic agroforestry, Agarwal warns, could escalate the import of wastepaper and wood pulp, placing significant strain on both the industry and the economy.

The IPMA reports that the industry has collaborated with over 500,000 marginal farmers in recent years, successfully cultivating more than 12 lakh hectares of largely degraded land through agroforestry initiatives.

With an estimated annual growth rate of 6-7 percent in paper consumption nationwide, the suitability of paper as a biodegradable and sustainable alternative to single-use plastic is driving its increased usage across various sectors of the economy, according to the IPMA.

Moreover, the association contends that this initiative would contribute to reducing the country's carbon footprint. India aims to bring an additional 25-30 million hectares of degraded land under forest and tree cover by 2030, creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5-3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, as per IPMA's estimations.

(With PTI inputs.)