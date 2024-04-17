Amid the row over Patanjali's misleading advertisements case, Baba Ramdev on Tuesday personally told the Supreme Court that such an incident will never happen again

"We should not have done like that, we will keep this in mind", Ramdev told top court.

“If you are defending...you are justifying..it is not done,” court responds to the Yoga guru.

Further, the court has listed the matter for April 23, saying that the petitioners have requested a week's time to revert.