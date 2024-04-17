LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 16th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

Ramdev willing to make public apology in Patanjali case, SC defers hearing to April 23

On the previous hearing, the apex court had rejected the second apology tendered by Patanjali.

Reported by: Business Desk
SC comes down hard on Patanjali | Image: Republic World
Patanjali case: Hearing deferred to April 23
We should not have done like that: Ramdev to Supreme Court
WATCH: Baba Ramdev & Patanjali Ayurved's MD Balkrishna arrive at Supreme Court.
12: 17 IST, April 16th 2024

12: 11 IST, April 16th 2024

Amid the row over Patanjali's misleading advertisements case, Baba Ramdev on Tuesday personally told the Supreme Court that such an incident will never happen again

"We should not have done like that, we will keep this in mind", Ramdev told top court.

“If you are defending...you are justifying..it is not done,” court responds to the Yoga guru.

Further, the court has listed the matter for April 23, saying that the petitioners have requested a week's time to revert.

 

11: 58 IST, April 16th 2024

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna arrive at the Supreme Court to attend the hearing relating to misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved.

11: 57 IST, April 16th 2024

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the Supreme Court that Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev is willing to issue a public apology with regard to the case of the misleading advertisement against Patanjali Ayurved. Justice Hima Kohli says the court wants to hear what Ramdev and Balkrishna have to say and asks them to come forward.

 

 

11: 49 IST, April 16th 2024

The Court also noted that Balkrishna and Ramdev had sworn an affidavit with non-existing flight tickets to evade personal appearance. 
 

Published April 16th, 2024 at 11:50 IST