Ramdev willing to make public apology in Patanjali case, SC defers hearing to April 23
On the previous hearing, the apex court had rejected the second apology tendered by Patanjali.
12: 17 IST, April 16th 2024
12: 11 IST, April 16th 2024
Amid the row over Patanjali's misleading advertisements case, Baba Ramdev on Tuesday personally told the Supreme Court that such an incident will never happen again
"We should not have done like that, we will keep this in mind", Ramdev told top court.
“If you are defending...you are justifying..it is not done,” court responds to the Yoga guru.
Further, the court has listed the matter for April 23, saying that the petitioners have requested a week's time to revert.
11: 58 IST, April 16th 2024
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna arrive at the Supreme Court to attend the hearing relating to misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved.
11: 57 IST, April 16th 2024
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the Supreme Court that Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev is willing to issue a public apology with regard to the case of the misleading advertisement against Patanjali Ayurved. Justice Hima Kohli says the court wants to hear what Ramdev and Balkrishna have to say and asks them to come forward.
11: 49 IST, April 16th 2024
The Court also noted that Balkrishna and Ramdev had sworn an affidavit with non-existing flight tickets to evade personal appearance.
