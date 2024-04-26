Advertisement

Q4 results snapshot: Investors are eagerly awaiting the fourth-quarter results of major companies in the current earnings cycle. Maruti Suzuki, HCL Technologies, and Bajaj Finance, will announce their results today, April 26, 2024. Here's a quick snapshot of the estimates predicted by various brokerages.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki, India's leading car manufacturer, is poised to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q4FY24). The company's stellar performance in the January-March quarter is expected to be driven by robust sales volume and a favorable sales mix.

According to estimates provided by various brokerages, Maruti Suzuki is anticipated to report a significant year-on-year growth in net profit, ranging from 44 per cent to 56 per cent. This surge in profitability is attributed to an estimated 13 per cent increase in sales volume during the quarter. Moreover, the company's net profit is projected to witness a quarter-on-quarter rise of up to 30 per cent from the preceding quarter.

Revenue growth is expected to be equally impressive, with estimates suggesting a year-on-year increase of around 21 per cent. This growth is primarily fueled by a rise in sales volume, supported by a higher proportion of SUV sales and increased export sales. Additionally, price hikes and favorable foreign exchange movements are anticipated to contribute to the expansion of Maruti Suzuki's EBITDA by 43 per cent year-on-year.

Key brokerages such as Prabhudas Lilladher, ICICI Securities, Nuvama Institutional Equities, and others have provided detailed forecasts for Maruti Suzuki's Q4FY24 results. Prabhudas Lilladher expects a revenue growth of 21.2 per cent year-on-year, driven by a volume expansion of 13.4 per cent. Similarly, ICICI Securities forecasts a 22 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue and a 56 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter.

The upcoming earnings announcement is eagerly awaited by investors and industry analysts alike, as it will provide valuable insights into Maruti Suzuki's performance amidst evolving market dynamics and economic conditions. The company's ability to maintain its growth momentum and profitability will be closely monitored, particularly in light of prevailing challenges and opportunities in the automotive sector.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies, a leading global IT services provider, is gearing up to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q4FY24). The company's performance in the January-March quarter is expected to reflect the prevailing challenges and opportunities in the IT services sector.

Analysts at various brokerages have provided insights into HCL Tech's expected performance for Q4FY24. Despite facing headwinds such as weaker discretionary spending in key markets, the company is anticipated to deliver a stable performance, albeit with muted revenue growth.

HSBC Global Research expects HCL Technologies to achieve a modest revenue growth of 1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms. However, margins are forecasted to decline by 200 basis points quarter-on-quarter due to seasonality factors. Similarly, Nomura projects a sequential revenue growth of 0.2 per cent, including the revenue contribution from the Verizon deal.

Key factors to watch out for in HCL Tech's Q4FY24 results include the company's guidance for the upcoming fiscal year, outlook on specific deal ramp-downs, and commentary on cost takeout projects. Additionally, analysts will closely monitor the performance of HCL Tech's products and platforms (P&P) business, which is expected to face challenges during the quarter.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance, one of India's leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), is set to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q4FY24). The company's performance in the January-March quarter is expected to be driven by healthy loan growth and stable credit costs.

Analysts at BNP Paribas anticipate Bajaj Finance's net profit for Q4FY24 to rise between 22 per cent and 34 per cent year-on-year, supported by a robust 35 per cent year-on-year growth in assets under management (AUM). Operating expenses are expected to remain stable, with margins contracting slightly due to higher costs of funds.

Motilal Oswal expects Bajaj Finance to report a 35 per cent year-on-year and 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in AUM, with operating expenses remaining steady. Margins are anticipated to contract marginally, while credit costs are likely to decline compared to the previous quarter.

