Patanjali apology: Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved has issued a fresh public apology a day after the Supreme Court criticised the Yoga guru over the size of the public apology issued by Patanjali Ayurved over misleading advertisements. The company issued a more prominent apology in newspapers on Wednesday.

Image: Patanjali's initial apology

The new apology, signed by Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali’s managing director Acharya Balkrishna, expressed regret for the non-compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court of India in the ongoing matter. It specifically acknowledged the mistake made in holding a meeting/press conference on November 22, 2023, and in publishing misleading advertisements. The statement affirmed the commitment to prevent such errors in the future and pledged to adhere to the court's instructions diligently.

Image: Public apology by Patanjali Group on April 24

In response to the court's directive to provide the actual size of the advertisement, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Patanjali, assured compliance. This development followed the court's questioning of the size of the apology issued on Monday, which was deemed insufficient. The court emphasized the importance of clarity and visibility in the apology.

The controversy arose after Patanjali, despite assuring the court on November 21, 2023, to refrain from making misleading statements against allopathy, allegedly violated the undertaking by holding a press conference the next day. Subsequently, the company also issued another advertisement on December 4, prompting the Supreme Court to issue a contempt notice to Ramdev and Balkrishna.

The latest apology aims to address the concerns raised by the court regarding compliance with its directives and the seriousness of the matter at hand.