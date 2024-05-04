Advertisement

TPRE partners with SJVN: Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd has announced a major development in the renewable energy sector. TPREL has entered into an agreement with state-owned SJVN Ltd to establish a 460 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project.

The project aims to facilitate uninterrupted power supply, aiding power distribution companies (discoms) in meeting their Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPOs) and Energy Storage Obligations (ESOs).

The integrated FDRE plant, designed to meet the 460 MW requirement, combines solar, wind, and battery storage technologies to ensure efficient energy dispatch during peak hours, thereby improving grid stability. TPREL estimates that the plant will generate nearly 3,000 million units (MUs) of power annually and reduce approximately 2,200 million kilograms of CO2 emissions.

Deepesh Nanda, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, expressed optimism about the partnership with SJVN Ltd, highlighting its role in deploying sustainable energy solutions. The collaboration is expected to contribute significantly to the green energy objectives of SJVN Ltd.

With the addition of this project, TPREL's total renewable capacity has now reached 9,421 MW (with a Power Purchase Agreement capacity of 7,978 MW), including projects totalling 4,906 MW at various stages of implementation. Currently, the company's operational capacity stands at 4,515 MW, comprising 3,485 MW of solar power and 1,030 MW of wind power.

(With PTI inputs)