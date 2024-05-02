Tata Projects, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm, has announced a profit after tax of Rs 121 crore | Image:Tata Motors

Tata Projects, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm, has announced a profit after tax of Rs 121 crore for the quarter ended March 31, driven by increased revenues.

The company, in a statement, revealed that it had incurred a loss of Rs 366 crore in the corresponding period last year. These figures account for exceptional and/or extraordinary items.

During the March quarter, Tata Projects witnessed a surge in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 5,412.80 crore compared to Rs 5,015.21 crore in the same period last year.

Vinayak Pai, MD & CEO of Tata Projects, attributed this positive outcome to the company's strategic realignment, organizational transformation, and enhanced operational efficiencies. He expressed pride in the company's return to profitability and emphasized their commitment to delivering predictable and sustainable projects through innovation and technology.

Tata Projects is recognised as a technology-driven EPC company operating in India, emphasizing its dedication to excellence in project execution and management.

(With PTI inputs)

