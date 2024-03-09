Advertisement

Public-Private tieup for skilling: Tata Technologies has inked a pact with the Telangana government for the establishment of ''Advanced Technical Skill Training Centres (skilling centres)'' in 65 Industrial Training Institutes in the state.



The 5-year Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) will incur a project cost of Rs 2,324 crores, Tata Technologies said in a statement.



As part of the agreement, The Tata Group company will upgrade government ITIs as advanced technology centres.



Warren Harris, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Technologies said, “By harnessing our deep-rooted expertise in product engineering and our comprehensive understanding of the manufacturing domain, we are not just upskilling; we are preparing a workforce ready to innovate within the realms of Industry 4.0. This collaboration symbolises our pledge to develop skillsets that align with the technological advancements and dynamics of the rapidly transforming ecosystem.”



Tata Technolohgies will also conduct 8 long-term and 23 short-term courses, along with bridge courses for skill improvement.

The long-term courses will train 9,000 students annually at full capacity, while 1,00,000 students will be trained on short-term courses on a yearly basis.



The State government is making arrangements for the implementation of the project from 2024-2025 academic year, it added.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with representatives of Tata Technologies at the Secretariat in Hyderabad. Others partaking in the meeting include Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials.



The sectors where upskilling initiatives will be undertaken include product design and development, product verification and virtual analysis, design for artisans and handicrafts, additive manufacturing (3D printing), and modern automotive maintenance repair and overhaul.



It also includes battery electric vehicle training, Internet of Things (IoT) and digital instrumentation, process control and automation, advanced manufacturing and prototyping, industrial robotics with arc welding, AI-based virtual welding and painting, advanced plumbing, digital metres, agriculture and horticulture among others.



