×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Tata Technologies signs MoU with Telangana for skill centres

65 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will be converted into Skill Development Centers.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tata Technologies investment
Tata Technologies investment | Image:Tata Technologies
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Public-Private tieup for skilling: Tata Technologies has inked a pact with the Telangana government for the establishment of ''Advanced Technical Skill Training Centres (skilling centres)'' in 65 Industrial Training Institutes in the state. 

The 5-year Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) will incur a project cost of Rs 2,324 crores, Tata Technologies said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, The Tata Group company will upgrade government ITIs as advanced technology centres. 

Warren Harris, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Technologies said, “By harnessing our deep-rooted expertise in product engineering and our comprehensive understanding of the manufacturing domain, we are not just upskilling; we are preparing a workforce ready to innovate within the realms of Industry 4.0. This collaboration symbolises our pledge to develop skillsets that align with the technological advancements and dynamics of the rapidly transforming ecosystem.” 

Tata Technolohgies will also conduct 8 long-term and 23 short-term courses, along with bridge courses for skill improvement. 

The long-term courses will train 9,000 students annually at full capacity, while 1,00,000 students will be trained on short-term courses on a yearly basis.

The State government is making arrangements for the implementation of the project from 2024-2025 academic year, it added.

Advertisement

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with representatives of Tata Technologies at the Secretariat in Hyderabad. Others partaking in the meeting include Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials. 

The sectors where upskilling initiatives will be undertaken include  product design and development, product verification and virtual analysis, design for artisans and handicrafts, additive manufacturing (3D printing), and modern automotive maintenance repair and overhaul.

It also includes battery electric vehicle training, Internet of Things (IoT) and digital instrumentation, process control and automation, advanced manufacturing and prototyping, industrial robotics with arc welding, AI-based virtual welding and painting, advanced plumbing, digital metres, agriculture and horticulture among others.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

3 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

3 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

3 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

3 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

3 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

21 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gucci, Ray-Ban parents eye acquisition of Marcolin

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Petroleum Min jibes ‘where was gas’ on allegations of lower LPG prices i

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Cong, RJD Did Nothing for Poor, Shah Says

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  4. Jakupovic in line for double crown at Nagpur ITF Women’s Championships

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. South Indian Delicacies You Must Try On Your Next Trip

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo