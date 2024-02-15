Advertisement

Partnership for upskilling: TeamLease EdTech has joined hands with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for skill development and enhancing employability through work-integrated degree programs, the company said

As part of the collaboration, TeamLease EdTech’s Digivarsity will synergise with Skill India Digital for enhanced access to higher education and employment opportunities.



The partnership was inaugurated by Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

Digivarsity was launched in July 2023 to integrate academics with work experiences in the real world. It has partnered with 10 universities and over 150 employers.

TeamLease Edtech will invest Rs 100 crore over the next five years with a vision to reach 10 lakh students, according to Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech.

“We believe that the skills required by today’s employers are best learned through real-world learning environments, in collaboration with industry partners. Our objective is to furnish students with the skills needed by the job market, thereby shaping the workforce of tomorrow," he added.



The initiative is set to contribute to the improvement of India’s Gross Enrollment Ratio, with programs that allow Earning while Learning, Learning by Doing and Learning with Enhanced Signaling Value.



Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC said the partnership marks a crucial step forward in enhancing employability and skill development, introducing a novel category of embedded work programs that are set to markedly improve the employability prospects of India’s youth.



“Participants of the Work-Integrated Degree Programs will receive on-the-job internships or apprenticeships, granting them substantial skills and work experience upon graduation and a distinct advantage over fresh graduates. Furthermore, each student will benefit from a monthly stipend to support their education and living expenses, truly realizing the ‘Earn while you Learn’ concept,” he added.



TeamLease EdTech has partnerships with 60 of India’s largest universities across 16 Indian states. Training 6.5 lakh students on their platform through 9 Indian languages, it works with 1500 corporates in their upskilling and skilling initiatives.