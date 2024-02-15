English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

TeamLease Edtech partners with NSDC for work-integrated degrees

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the collaboration for merging academic learning with practical work experience.

Business Desk
TeamLease NSDC
TeamLease Edtech partners with NSDC for work-related degrees | Image:TeamLease NSDC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Partnership for upskilling: TeamLease EdTech has joined hands with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for skill development and enhancing employability through work-integrated degree programs, the company said 

As part of the collaboration, TeamLease EdTech’s Digivarsity will synergise with Skill India Digital for enhanced access to higher education and employment opportunities.

The partnership was inaugurated by Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday. 

Advertisement

Digivarsity was launched in July 2023 to integrate academics with work experiences in the real world. It has partnered with 10 universities and over 150 employers.

TeamLease Edtech will invest Rs 100 crore over the next five years with a vision to reach 10 lakh students, according to Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech.

Advertisement

“We believe that the skills required by today’s employers are best learned through real-world learning environments, in collaboration with industry partners. Our objective is to furnish students with the skills needed by the job market, thereby shaping the workforce of tomorrow," he added.

The initiative is set to contribute to the improvement of India’s Gross Enrollment Ratio, with programs that allow Earning while Learning, Learning by Doing and Learning with Enhanced Signaling Value.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC said the partnership marks a crucial step forward in enhancing employability and skill development, introducing a novel category of embedded work programs that are set to markedly improve the employability prospects of India’s youth.

“Participants of the Work-Integrated Degree Programs will receive on-the-job internships or apprenticeships, granting them substantial skills and work experience upon graduation and a distinct advantage over fresh graduates. Furthermore, each student will benefit from a monthly stipend to support their education and living expenses, truly realizing the ‘Earn while you Learn’ concept,” he added.

TeamLease EdTech has partnerships with 60 of India’s largest universities across 16 Indian states. Training 6.5 lakh students on their platform through 9 Indian languages, it works with 1500 corporates in their upskilling and skilling initiatives.

 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

5 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

5 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

5 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

21 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

21 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

21 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

21 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

21 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

21 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trump's first ever criminal trial to start on March 25, Judge Says

    World14 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Chalo LIVE: 3 Union Ministers to Meet Farmer Leaders Shortly

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. After Japan, UK slips into recession

    Economy News24 minutes ago

  4. 'It was MY WRONG CALL': Jadeja's FIRST REACTION to Sarfaraz Khan run-out

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  5. Jadeja hits ASTONISHING six; Stokes can't believe it, Rohit LAUGHS

    Sports 32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo